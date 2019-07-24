Littlefield woman making dresses for girls in Haiti

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of good is coming out of Littlefield and the results are headed across the globe.
Alice Sell was inspired by a friend from Wolfforth to be part of making dresses for young girls in Haiti, and other friends have followed.
Alice says it's a good use of her time in retirement and puts her sewing skills to use.
Aldersgate Methodist Church ships them to Florida where they are then transported to the girls in need.
Last year Alice made 190 dresses and so far this year she’s made 192.
"Like our kids would feel like it's Christmas, it has to be Christmas every day to them when they get the dresses - just a simple plain dress is very important and very rewarding to them," Alice said.
Guests often comment about the wood workings on the walls of the home.
They're done by Alice's husband, Rodger, who also spends retirement taking part in what is known as Intarsia.
Various types of wood are cut into shapes and fitted together to create the mosaic.
He’s been doing this for 25 years but says he doesn’t want to start a business, because he’s retired and that would be work.
Rodger Sell says, "I've got some pieces in Austin. I've got some in Dallas. I have one piece in Hungary. It keeps me out of my wife's hair anyway. She can do the sewing. I can do the sawing."
Rodger says he will sell pieces or make some by request.
The dresses are made out of broadcloth and cotton.
Fabric or monetary donations are welcome to help with the effort.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.