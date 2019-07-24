Lubbock economy going strong in May, thanks to construction, tourism indicators

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Economic Index is reporting another strong month for May, up from April of this year, up 2.8% from May of 2018.
The May index was 154.8, up from 153.9 in April and 153 in March.
The report says spending indicators are up slightly while travel and tourism measures are "performing very well."
They're reporting sharp increases in construction activity and employment growth remains low for 2019, although it's still better than last year.
Auto sales were slightly higher in May, coming off very strong spending growth in the last two years.
You can read the full report online here from Lubbock National Bank.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.