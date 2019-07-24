Lubbock students take etiquette class at Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not a common class, but students at Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers are learning a different set of life skills during their summer blast camp. The camp lasts 10 weeks. Students can take etiquette classes, where they learn different things like social etiquette, the importance of a first impression and practicing a confident handshake.
“We like to still educate the kids, but also provide them with life skills. So, we do swimming lessons, we do etiquette, we have a STEM class, we have reading, we have dance and music,” said Ashley Marin, the Program Coordinator for The Guadalupe Parkway Somerville Centers.
These classes are for students ages 5 to 14.
“We usually start with basic things like covering your mouth, and how to talk to friends, things like that, basic manners about being polite,” said Taylor McWilliams, the etiquette teacher. “Then we move into table etiquette, and how to set a table, things like that. We also talk about business professional, how to tie a tie, how you should dress when you’re in a business situation.”
Some of the students shared what they learned.
"They teach us how to sit up properly, how to be a gentleman,” said 10-year-old Jamyron. “Like how to hold the door and pull out the ladies’ chairs.”
“I’ve learned how to properly excuse myself if I need to be excused. How to properly leave the table and how to tie a tie,” said 15-year-old Braysia. She’s taken the classes for seven years.
“Your first impressions... leave a good imprint of who you are,” said 14-year-old Jayden. She’s taken the class for seven years. “They have to be good, so you have a good name for yourself out there in the world.”
On Wednesdays, students go to lunch at local restaurants-- putting their skills to the test. Today, they visited the Texas Tech Club for lunch and were perfect ladies and gentlemen.
The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers has two locations in Lubbock. Along with summer classes, they have after-school care.
