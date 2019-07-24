New restaurant in Littlefield helps revitalize downtown

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - In an effort to help revitalize downtown Littlefield, an old building there has been transformed into a fun new restaurant, celebrating the good old days.
The Lone Star Grill has been a favorite in Littlefield since 2012, but recently, it took on a whole new look after moving from a busy highway to the streets of downtown, inside an old grain and feed store.
The Lone Star Grill takes their guests back in time with old country music at night.
Michael Holmes, the new owner, says people can get a good meal while they appreciate the history of the area.
“They come in and they tell me stories of buying chickens here and give descriptions of how things went around the property. It’s really neat. It’s a great thing to have downtown Littlefield and something that brings some more life back to this area. That’s our goal here,” Holmes said, “to revitalize downtown and really bring some life back to it.”
