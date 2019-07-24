LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little cooler this morning, as expected. Lubbock dipped to 60 degrees with a few viewing area locations down to the mid-50s. Temperatures, both lows and highs, will edge up through the weekend. That upward trend, however, may be interrupted by our next chance of storms.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 63°, recorded at the airport. As noted, this morning was cooler. It was the coolest morning of the month and the lowest temperature since 59° on June 19. The record low for the date is 57° (in 1915) while the average low is 68°. The lowest July temperature in Lubbock's record is 49° on July 5, 1915.
Following the cool start will be a very warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will dot the sky with the day overall mostly sunny. Winds will remain light at less than 10 mph through mid-morning then about 5 to 15 into the evening.
Today's High Noon Concert on the Lubbock Co. Courthouse Lawn features singer and songwriter D. G. Flewellyn. It is free and you are invited. You can bring your lunch or buy from one of several food trucks which will be on site. Camp-style stools are provided, but you can bring a lawn chair or blanket, and there's plenty of shade.
Tonight will be mostly fair, winds will be light, and temperatures again comfortably cool. Lows in the 60s will be common with a few upper 50s in our coolest spots, mainly the northwestern viewing area.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze and a hot afternoon. Temps will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, the wind again just slightly breezy and highs again ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Our next chance of storms is early next week, beginning Sunday night. There’s much more forecast info in our Hour-by-Hour Forecast and Extended Forecast here on our Weather Page - and in our free KCBD Weather App! Download the app for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 63°, five degrees below the average for the date. The high was 87°, six degrees below the average high. The July 23 record low is 54° (1915) and the record high 104° (1940 and 2001). For today, July 24, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 57° (1915) and the record high 104° (1943 and 1958).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:53 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 6:54 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.