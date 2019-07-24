Parents charged after two children test positive for methamphetamines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock parents have been charged with abandoning children and placing children in imminent danger after CPS reports two children tested positive for methamphetamines.
According to court documents from May of this year, an investigator with Child Protective Services received a drug screen showing two children tested positive for methamphetamines.
The CPS report says 28-year-old Jessica Marie Torres was reported to them for drug use. The CPS report says one of the children tested positive for narcotics at birth, then the other child was tested.
CPS ordered both Torres and Joshua West, 24, of Lubbock, to take a drug test. Both tested positive for methamphetamine and West also tested positive for marijuana, according to the police report.
Documents show the children were removed from their parent’s custody and both parents were placed under arrest.
Jessica Marie Torres, 28, of Lubbock was indicted on a charge of abandoning a child, placing the child in imminent danger which could cause death or bodily injury. She is not currently in jail.
Joshua Allen-Ray West, 24, of Lubbock was indicted on a charge of abandoning a child, placing the child in imminent danger which could cause death or bodily injury. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.