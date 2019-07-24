Plains artist makes colorful splash with her art

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - An artist in Plains is making a colorful splash with her art. Suzie Powell or Suzy Pal as she’s better known, has been making art ever since she was little.
She officially started painting in 1990 and has had her art sold at homegoods, Kohls, and was also featured on the 2009 Christopher Cross Christmas Album.
Pal also teaches classes and she says she has one rule for everyone who walks into her studio.
“People that know me know, that you can not be negative in this room at all or that room next door either, there’s the word I can’t, the sentence I can’t is not acceptable and I told them that to begin with,” Pal said.
You can learn more about Pal and her art on her blog at suzypal.blogspot.com.
