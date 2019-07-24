Plains 12-year-old bull rider is already a champion

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - He went all the way to Vegas to ride a bull but he says all he got was a jacket and a ‘better luck next year’.
At 12 years old, Blake Wilson is humble but already a champion. He says, “I started riding sheep when I was 3 years old.”
From sheep, to calves, to steers, to mini bulls, this 12 year old is on a wild ride. He says, “Last year I finished third in the world and NBR in Vegas last year which was probably my biggest accomplishment.” Every buckle he has collected represents a big win, but hard earned. He explains, “I’ve bruised some bones on this side, quite a bit of concussions, been stepped on quite a bit. It’s not when, it’s how bad.”
In Miniature bull riding, or MBR, the bulls are considered “dwarf”but that’s relative because they still range between 800 and 1200 pounds. Blake says, “There’s some that you know it’s not gonna be good.”
His mom, Jonie, adds, “There’s been a couple times when he’s been completely under a bull after getting bucked off, just hanging there. And bullfighters are trying to save him and it’s definitely scary as a mother.” Jonie says her son was always intrigued by the Lane Frost story, even though it didn’t end well. She says, “He watched 8 seconds growing up. He’d watch it 2 or 3 times a day.”
But Blake has a plan, a strict routine and a respect for safety. He does pushups and sit-ups regularly to build his muscles. He works hard in school to keep his grades up because he knows that’s the only way he can miss class to attend a rodeo. And he always wears a helmet when he rides. He says, “In Texas, you have to be 18 to ride with a hat. I will never ride with a hat. That’s crazy stuff.
So, remember 12 year old Blake Wilson from Plains Texas.
He’s smart, tough, and living a dream.
He says, “I want to do this until I can’t anymore.” And what does his mom think?
She says, “It’s awesome. Not every parent can say their son is 12 years old and going to Vegas to ride bulls!”
