Plains 12-year-old bull rider is already a champion

But Blake has a plan, a strict routine and a respect for safety. He does pushups and sit-ups regularly to build his muscles. He works hard in school to keep his grades up because he knows that’s the only way he can miss class to attend a rodeo. And he always wears a helmet when he rides. He says, “In Texas, you have to be 18 to ride with a hat. I will never ride with a hat. That’s crazy stuff.