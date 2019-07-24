Plains youth pastor on weight loss journey

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - The struggle to eat healthy can always be a challenge, but for one youth pastor in Plains, the change is coming... One meal at a time.
Eric Kaiser spends most of his time inspiring others as youth pastor of First Baptist Church, but he hasn’t always been an inspiration to himself.
Kaiser has struggled with his weight his entire life, at one point weighing 420 pounds.
But thanks to a sleeve gastrectomy just before Christmas, he is on a new journey, although it hasn’t been easy.
“I was very scared but not for reasons of surgery or whatever, I was scared because I was afraid that maybe I couldn’t do it, and the truth is I couldn’t do it alone but it’s possible,” said Kaiser.
Thanks to his determination, his family, his congregation and surgeons, he has lost 155 pounds, with the goal of losing 30 more.
