Plainview to host Friday fundraiser for officer, marine veteran Jeremy Martinez
City of Plainview Logo
By Michael Cantu | July 24, 2019 at 7:51 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 7:51 AM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department and El Mercadito Street Tacos will host a fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for Jeremy Martinez, a police officer in the department and Marine veteran.

Tacos will be sold behind Plainview PD’s headquarters at 108 W. 9th St. The plates will either come at a cost of $7 or a donation.

This fundraiser is to help Martinez, who is left without an income because of serious illness that has left him hospitalized. Proceeds from this benefit will go to Martinez and his family.

Those who have any more questions about this event are asked to call Plainview PD’s Officers Ortiz or Presley at 806-296-1182.

