Pleasant weather expected tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dry weather is expected across the South Plains through Friday.
We can expect a few clouds across the area this evening. No precipitation is expected.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s again. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday. High temperatures climb into the lower 90’s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Another pleasant evening is expected Thursday night. Under fair skies, temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60’s.
A cold front could bring a few storms late Sunday into Monday.
