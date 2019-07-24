Republican party chair condemns actions of constable after racist remarks, calls for resignation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party has issued a statement condemning racist remarks that were allegedly said by Lubbock County Constable for Precinct 2 Jody Barnes and calling for his resignation.
There has been no word on official action taken against Barnes, but allegations of his racist remarks surfaced after a blog post was published in Lubbock Lights, an online publication.
Barnes is said to have offered a Justice of the Peace clerk a free CHL class so she could be a “can shooter.”
“The constable, being quite the silver-tongued devil, explained ‘a can shooter shoots Mexicans and Africans,'" the blog post stated.
The encountered was said to have taken place at a Christmas party in December, during business hours inside the county offices, according to Lubbock Lights.
A report from the Lubbock County Human Resources Director Greg George said Barnes was confronted about the statements after the clerk told county officials during a job meeting.
When a meeting was arranged with Barnes in early January, George said Barnes grabbed a chair, sat in it and pushed it back aggressively into a wall, and damaged the paint.
“Finally, Jody told me that he was in an interracial marriage, and had interracial children,” the report stated. “We shook hands and he left my office”
In an official statement sent out by Steve Evans, the county party chairman, he officially condemned the comments made by Barnes and said the party will not tolerate that type of conduct.
“The Lubbock County Republican Party hereby condemns the actions of Constable Barnes and calls for his immediate resignation,” Evans said in his statement. “The Lubbock County Republican Party strives to hold our elected officials accountable and will not tolerate the type of conduct exhibited by Constable Barnes.”
