Shallowater man indicted after carjacking, shooting in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a Shallowater man on charges of aggravated robbery after a carjacking and shooting that hospitalized a man on July 2, 2019.
According to police, around 2:45 a.m. that morning, the victim was stopped at a red light near 50th and University Ave. when he says two armed men got into his pickup. The victim told police the men forced him to drive to a Wells Fargo ATM at 50th and Ave. N. While there, the victim tried to run from the suspect, but was shot in the back. He laid on the ground for more than 30 minutes before someone heard his cry for help.
The victim’s truck was found late Tuesday morning near South University Ave. and 124th Street.
Paublo Reyes, 26, was arrested that afternoon in the 1500 block of 38th Street.
Reyes is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a bond of $250,000.
Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
