Shallowater man indicted after carjacking, shooting in Lubbock

According to police, around 2:45 a.m. that morning, the victim was stopped at a red light near 50th and University Ave. when he says two armed men got into his pickup. The victim told police the men forced him to drive to a Wells Fargo ATM at 50th and Ave. N. While there, the victim tried to run from the suspect, but was shot in the back. He laid on the ground for more than 30 minutes before someone heard his cry for help.