SPC’s Law Enforcement program to host Auto Etching event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Auto Task Force will host a free auto etching event from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Technology Building, off of J.W. Morton Drive on the South Plains College campus in Levelland.
The auto etching process marks a vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number – known most commonly as a VIN – onto all glass windows, according to SPC. The marking makes it difficult for burglars to send vehicles to chop shops.
This event is free and open to the public and some participants may even qualify for an insurance deduction once the process is complete.
For more information contact Kenny Burns with SPC at 806-716-2357 or 806-775-1569.
More information on the benefits of Auto Etching can be found in a previous story by KCBD’s Melanie Camacho:
