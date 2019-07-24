Stella’s to relocate to 82nd Street location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Effective Thursday, July 25, Stella’s Restaurant will not be in the 50th Street and Utica Avenue location, but occupied by Parma Italian Restaurant. Stella’s will relocate in the coming months to 6015 82nd St.
Stella’s will still cater but a re-open date for the new restaurant will be announced at a later date, according to a news release from the restaurant.
“While it was not an easy decision to leave this location, we feel like a new will allow us to offer some amenities that we have been wanting to add,” Bill Rizzo, Stella’s owner said in the release. “This will give us time to work on the new restaurant. Rest assured, Stella’s will return and looks forward to serving our loyal customers and friends.”
Parma is owned by Executive Chef Pierre Gabelli and Chef Eric Cowan.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.