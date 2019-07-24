WANTED: Plainview Crimestoppers offer reward for couple using stolen credit card

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Crimestoppers committee is offering a reward for information on a man they say used a stolen credit card several times in Plainview.
They are offering $250 to the first person who can help lead to the arrest and indictment of a man who, on July 19, accompanied by a Hispanic female, stopped at four different locations in Plainview, purchasing several items. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.
The Plainview/Hale County Crimestoppers posted a video of the couple on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to call 806-293-8477. Only the first person with information will be eligible for the reward.
