WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
By KCBD Digital | July 24, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in a variety of cases this week.

Wanted Wednesday

It's time for another #WANTEDWEDNESDAY! We know the video might be a little fuzzy...but we're hoping that someone out there can help us identify these suspects. If you have any information at all, we encourage you to call Crime Line at 741-1000, you can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward! First up, we have a male suspect using a stolen credit card that was inside a stolen vehicle! Next, a white pickup drives around a parking lot and breaks into a vehicle causing damage. After that, we have a male suspect get a little upset at a gas station and he decided to take his anger out on a window...ouch. Next, we have a curious male suspect walking around a vehicle and then steals yard equipment from the back seat. Last but no less a thief, a female suspect decides to push her full cart straight out of Walmart after she was notified that her card was declined. Do you recognize any of these suspects?!

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Wanted Wednesday kicks off with a vehicle theft case from June 18th in the 5200 block of 11th Street. Police say a credit card was stolen and used at several location by this male suspect captured on camera.

The second case is a report of property damage from July 8. Police say a suspect in a white pickup broke into a vehicle in the parking lot at 2322 Mac Davis Lane around 2:45 a.m.

Next case is a report of properly damage from Stripes at 1818 Avenue A back on July 10. Police say the man got upset and broke a window in the store.

Next case is a vehicle burglary. Police say this suspect was caught on camera stealing yard equipment from a vehicle parked at 5027 50th Street.

Next is a theft case where a woman was seen stealing items from Walmart at 702 West Loop 289 back on July 20 around 1:45 p.m.

If you recognize any of these suspects, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

