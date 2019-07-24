WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

It's time for another #WANTEDWEDNESDAY! We know the video might be a little fuzzy...but we're hoping that someone out there can help us identify these suspects. If you have any information at all, we encourage you to call Crime Line at 741-1000, you can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward! First up, we have a male suspect using a stolen credit card that was inside a stolen vehicle! Next, a white pickup drives around a parking lot and breaks into a vehicle causing damage. After that, we have a male suspect get a little upset at a gas station and he decided to take his anger out on a window...ouch. Next, we have a curious male suspect walking around a vehicle and then steals yard equipment from the back seat. Last but no less a thief, a female suspect decides to push her full cart straight out of Walmart after she was notified that her card was declined. Do you recognize any of these suspects?!