WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in a variety of cases this week.
Wanted Wednesday kicks off with a vehicle theft case from June 18th in the 5200 block of 11th Street. Police say a credit card was stolen and used at several location by this male suspect captured on camera.
The second case is a report of property damage from July 8. Police say a suspect in a white pickup broke into a vehicle in the parking lot at 2322 Mac Davis Lane around 2:45 a.m.
Next case is a report of properly damage from Stripes at 1818 Avenue A back on July 10. Police say the man got upset and broke a window in the store.
Next case is a vehicle burglary. Police say this suspect was caught on camera stealing yard equipment from a vehicle parked at 5027 50th Street.
Next is a theft case where a woman was seen stealing items from Walmart at 702 West Loop 289 back on July 20 around 1:45 p.m.
If you recognize any of these suspects, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
