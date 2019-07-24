Woman dead after crash on West Loop Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman died, and four other people were injured after a crash on West Loop 289 after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
After an initial investigation, authorities believe an SUV pulling a trailer and pickup truck that was following behind stopped in the southbound shoulder near 50th Street on the Loop.
Then, a woman got out to check on the trailer. Police say that’s when an LP&L truck hit the pickup, knocking it into the trailer.
The trailer hit the woman and killed her.
Because of the crash investigators shut down southbound lanes of West Loop 289 and the overpass from Marsha Sharp Freeway to the West Loop for a few hours.
Officials with LP&L have also sent out a public statement, and said the company is aware of the crash and it is working with the Lubbock Police Department in this investigation.
The names and conditions of the victims has not been released.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when information becomes available.
