Yoakum County Heritage and Art museum in Plains

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - It’s no secret that Plains has a rich history, but it wasn''t until October of 2006 that the town officially built the Yoakum County Heritage and Art Museum behind the old courthouse.
The Museum, which tells the history of Plains and West Texas, is run by Jeannette Head who has done so voluntarily for the past nine years.
Head’s mission for the Museum is to teach the younger generation about the history that surrounds them.
“They’re too much in lala land with their electronics, I mean this is an important part of their lives, they need to know where they came from so that they’ll know where they’re going,” Curator Jeannette Head said.
The Museum gets most of its artifacts through donations.
You can even find the first telephone in Plains in the museum.
You can find the Yoakum County Heritage and Art Museum at 312 Simpson Street, Yoakum, Texas.
