Yoakum County pool in Plains gives community a safe place in the summer

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - Karen Williams, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, understands the importance of having a safe place for kids to hang out and be safe, as well as for the teenagers of the area to work.
“For a year we didn’t have a pool, and when we didn’t have a pool, the kids got in trouble more, they stayed out later, kids were just generally in trouble more because they just didn’t have a place to come.”
The Yoakum County Pool was renovated in 2004, after Williams said the pool had fallen into disrepair and was unsafe.
"They couldn’t keep enough water in it, the water ran through all day to try and keep it full. There were pieces of rebar sticking out of the concrete. "
The pool, which is free to use, is also an inclusive space for everyone, with a zero entry in the shallow end so anyone can walk straight into the water.
There are walk in steps in the deep end, and automatic systems to keep it clean.
