Calm weather expected as weekend approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures continue to be at or just a bit below average for this time of year. And it’s been nice to have a break from the humidity as well. Weather will stay fairly status quo as we go through the weekend, too. With one change.
Overnight rain chances improve, but only a little, for our northern areas each night as activity from New Mexico will have a progressively easier time reaching the northern South Plains.
Sunday night will be the next weather story. We know we’ll have a cold front makes its way through the area again.
The big question is how much rain will we get out of it. Any rain will help keep temperatures cooler for a few days after. No rain at all could mean a big warm up will happen in the middle of next week.
Still a lot of cards in play for that Sunday night through next Wednesday time frame, so check back often if you have outdoor plans early next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.