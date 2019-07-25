Celebration of life to take place Friday for Roswell firefighter

Celebration of life to take place Friday for Roswell firefighter
A celebration of life service will take place for Jeff Stroble at 2 p.m. inside the Roswell, New Mexico Convention Center. (Source: KOB-TV)
By Michael Cantu | July 25, 2019 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 7:42 AM

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KCBD) - A celebration of life ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, inside the Roswell Convention Center at 912 N. Main St. in Roswell, New Mexico for Jeff Stroble, the 46-year-old firefighter who died Sunday.

Stroble, a 17-year veteran of the Roswell Fire Department, died after suffering severe injuries following an early June fireworks explosion inside a Roswell storage facility.

The public is invited to attend this celebration of life and after the service there will be a procession that will lead Stroble to Roswell’s South Park Cemetery, where he will be buried.

The Roswell Fire Department ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an account set up for Stroble at Pioneer Bank in New Mexico. Information on the Pioneer Bank account can be found here.

More funeral information can also be viewed here.

Update: Roswell N.M. – A celebration of life to honor our beloved brother Jeff Stroble, 46, of the Roswell Fire...

Posted by City of Roswell Fire Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

RELATED STORY: Roswell firefighter dies from injuries suffered in June fireworks explosion

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.