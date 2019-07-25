Chase ends with 3 in custody at 60th and Indiana Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Streets were blocked of by police on Thursday afternoon after 1:30 p.m. to help officers who were chasing a vehicle through town.
According to Texas Anti-Gang Center officials, on July 25, 2019 at 1:53 p.m., the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle pursuit began after TAG Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 66th Street.
The vehicle didn’t stop and drove away from investigators.
The vehicle stopped near 60th Street and Indiana Avenue and all three occupants were quickly taken in to custody by TAG Investigators. There were no reported injuries or damage caused during the pursuit.
Officials say 24-year-old Ashley Espenschied and 27-year-old James Rackley were taken into custody. A juvenile listed as a runaway from Oklahoma was taken to Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and turned over to CPS investigators.
Espenchied has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, she was arrested in Henderson County on a felony drug charge six days ago. The report says deputies there found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle she was in. She was in the Henderson County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Rackley has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
They will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
