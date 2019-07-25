Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock County Constable for Precinct 2 Jody Barnes is being called to resign by the chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party, Steve Evans.
- The calls for resignation came after Barnes was said to offer a county employee a lesson on how to shoot Mexicans and Africans.
- There has been no officials action on Barnes’ position as a constable but Evans has officially condemned his actions and wants him to resign.
- Read the full story here: Republican party chair condemns actions of constable after racist remarks, calls for resignation
Facebook has agreed to pay a $5 billion fine for violating the privacy of its users, this after the U.S. government said it shared users information with third parties.
- The company agreed to government oversight and must certify privacy requirements every quarter.
- Though it has settled this case, Facebook is also facing a series of other investigations into the privacy of its users in Europe and other entities in the U.S.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Record Facebook fine won’t end scrutiny of the company
Construction and tourism is helping the Lubbock economy, at least that what the hope is from the latest after the latest Lubbock Economic Index report.
- The index is up from April 153.9 to 154.8.
- Spending indicators are up but the highlight of the report was travel and tourism which were categorized as “performing very well.”
- Read more here: Lubbock economy going strong in May, thanks to construction, tourism indicators
Organizers who are helping to restore Legacy Play Village say $1.2 to $1.5 million and lots of volunteer help is needed to renovate the public play area.
- That money is raised but all that is left to complete the project is volunteers to have the play area opened by October of 2020.
- The area is currently un-opened to the public as it undergoes this major makeover.
- Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: Legacy Play Village getting a $1.2 million dollar makeover
And make sure to stop by a Dairy Queen around Lubbock and the South Plains, because today is Miracle Treat Day.
- Participating Dairy Queens are raising money for University Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.
- One dollar from every Blizzard will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which UMC is a part of.
- Get a few more details here: Gear up for a Blizzard, Miracle Treat Day is Today
