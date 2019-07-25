Frenship ISD Second Grade teacher named Region 17 Elementary Teacher of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A second grade teacher from Oak Ridge Elementary in Frenship ISD was named 2020 Region 17 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Sara Simpson has been an educator for 13 years, and began working with Oak Ridge Elementary in 2017. This is the second year a Frenship ISD teacher has held the regional honor of Elementary Teacher of the Year. Upland Heights fifth grade teacher Tiffany Beeles was named the Region 17 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
According to a release from Frenship ISD, Elementary Principal Shane Langen say the nomination is no surprise as they continually see Simpson’s passion and dedication to guiding young students to their potential.
Simpson was awarded the Frenship ISD Teacher of the Year award in May, making her eligible for the regional competition, and now as Region 17 Teacher of the Year, she will be competing with other regional winners for the Texas Teacher of the Year award.
“I love being a teacher; it completes who I am as a person. I honesty cannot think of anything I would rather do, and to receive recognition for doing what I love is both an honor and humbling,” said Simpson. “Loving and serving the kids and their families is the ‘Frenship Way’ and I am proud to be a small part of that.”
Vice Principal Langen said Simpson represents a model of Frenship values.
“She is just a prime example of the ‘Frenship Way’ and Serve Model, and she takes that into her class," Said Langen, "She’s a team player. Her kids come first; it’s just who she is. She greets them at the door, and everyone one of them knows she loves them.”
