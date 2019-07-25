Head Girls Soccer Coach named at Frenship High School

This press release is from Lubbock Christian University
LUBBOCK, Texas (July 23, 2019) – Lubbock Christian assistant women’s soccer coach Lauren Denning has been named the head girls soccer coach at Frenship High School.
“I’m so incredibly humbled and honored by this new opportunity,” Lauren Denning said. “I know that the only reason I am prepared for this position is because of my time spent with my teams full of amazing people over the last 10 years. I am excited to work with Principal Greg Hernandez and athletic director Kenny Catney to positively impact high school students.”
Denning has been an assistant coach for the Lady Chap soccer team for seven seasons, coming to LCU with her husband, Alex, who is the program’s head coach. Since the 2012 season when the two took over, the Lady Chaps have posted a 67-47-12 overall record.
The reaction from the current LCU players, Alex Denning said, told him everything he needed to know. They were happy for Lauren and her success but were also sad to lose her as their coach.
“Over the past 7 years we have transformed this program and a huge amount of that can be credited to Lauren and how great she is with the team,” Alex Denning said. “I’m really proud of her and excited to see her in her head coaching position at Frenship, she’s going to do great things and I couldn’t think of a better person to help high school student-athletes grow on the field and learn life lessons from. We are extremely grateful that she will still be able to help us out this season when available as well.”
A former student-athlete herself, Lauren Denning played for one year at Texas-El Paso before transferring to Ouachita Baptist, where she was an All-Region and All-Conference honoree while setting school records for both assists per game and points per game. She and Alex have two children – Jade and Luke.