It’s confirmed - Tech will play Kentucky on Jan. 25 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has confirmed the Red Raiders will play Kentucky in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge inside the United Supermarkets Arena on Jan. 25.
Previously, it was only rumored from higher-ranking sources the game would happen, but now the university has confirmed the match-up.
A pre-season poll by NBC Sports College Basketball has Kentucky ranked No. 2 in the top 25 teams. In that same poll, Tech is ranked No. 9.
The Red Raiders already have DePaul in the Big 12-Big East Challenge on Dec. 4 in Chicago. The team is also playing Louisville on Dec. 10 inside of Madison Square Garden, the same place Tech played Duke for the first time last season.
