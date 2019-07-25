KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scarlet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scarlet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Scarlet has been with LAS since November, when a trucker found her and another dog in Mississippi and brought them back to Lubbock.
She is partially housebroken and knows what a leash is.
Scarlet’s adoption fees for Thursday, July 25, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
