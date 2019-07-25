Kingsbury Era begins in Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona (KCBD) - The Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona has officially taken flight.
Earlier today, the Arizona Cardinals started up their training camp, and in the NFL that is the “unofficial” start to the season.
Heading into the season for the Cardinals have made a lot of changes and there is a lot of optimism around the organization heading into the season.
“Anytime you have the No. 1 pick and he happens to be a quarterback, with the pedigree he has, there is going to be some excitement,” Kingsbury said at the news conference before camp started. “And you have Larry (Fitzgerald), it could be his last year. Pick up Terrell Suggs, who is kind of a local Hall of Fame-type player. So, yeah, I think it’s an exciting team, when you talk about the off season, some of the things that went on, and hopefully that carries over.”
They will have rookie quarterback, and a rookie coach that will most likely bring the same offensive system that he ran at Texas Tech.
