Legacy Play Village getting a $1.2 million dollar makeover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Legacy Play Village on Milwaukee Ave and the Marsha Sharp FWY first opened its gates in 2002 as an all-wood designed playground for kids to enjoy. Unfortunately, over the years, the playground has become worn down, but now a new committee is taking the reins to rebuild the popular playground for kids.
“It lasted almost 20 years, but it was made out of wood and unfortunately, there were some things that happened over the years. It’s just been maintenance or graffiti and other things that led us to have to close the park down just for safety reasons,” said Christi Felton, volunteer with Legacy Play Village.
Now a lock and no trespassing signs decorate the entrance of the playground, but only for now. The Friends of Legacy Play Village have created a steering committee called the Next Generation to create a brand new playground with new materials, colors, and equipment. A design has been picked and now the fundraising begins.
“The estimated budget for the new build is $1.2 to $1.5 million, so we’ve got a big job ahead of us, fundraising all of that money,” said Mesha Kleibrimk, volunteer with Legacy Play Village.
After the money is raised, the committee will need volunteers.
“To build the playground, it will take place over about seven days. We need lots of volunteers to help with that so we can have it completed in October of next year,” Kleibrimk said.
If all goes according to plan, kids could be playing at the new and improved Legacy Play Village in the fall of 2020.
“I just want it to be a safe place for kids to play. I want it to be fun and exciting for them to come to this playground,” Kleibrimk said.
For information on how to donate or volunteer, go to http://www.legacyplayvillagelubbock.org/.
