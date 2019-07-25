Lubbock area banks come together to donate $15,000 check to Children’s Advocacy Center for a new car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Four Lubbock area banks came together on Wednesday to help non-profit organization, The Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains by donating a check.
Centennial Bank, American Bank of Commerce, Lubbock National Bank and Southwest Bank donated 15 thousand dollars so the Children’s Advocacy Center can purchase a new car.
Derek Danner, the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, says the old car has seen better days.
"The current vehicle we're using now is A 2010 and 180 thousand miles, so it needed to be replaced."
Danner says one board member at Children's Advocacy Center also works at Centennial Bank and he saw this need.
'He took it back to his institution and it kind of started the challenge campaign towards purchasing the new vehicle."
Danner is appreciating Lubbock’s sense of community.
"As a non profit, you need all of the community and all of Lubbock to get behind you."
According to Danner, the Children's Advocacy Center helped more than 1,000 kids who were abused and neglected last year. They provide services in more than 14 different counties.
“[We] taught many child safety classes and did a lot of recognizing and reporting."
They help children in all types of situations and drive to their client’s homes to do the interviews.
"Sex abuse, physical abuse, witnesses to domestic violence, homicides suicides, surivivng children in a child death case,” Danner said listing the kinds of cases they help with. “We’ll also go and do therapy in those communities and community education and that’s the need for the vehicle.”
Danner says he’s not sure yet when they will purchase the car but he says he hopes it’s sooner rather than later.
