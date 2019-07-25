Lubbock man hit, killed northeast of Big Spring

WESTBROOK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Edmond Covington, a 38-year-old Lubbock man, was hit and killed by a pickup truck 2.5 miles west of Westbrook, which is in-between Big Spring and Colorado City.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported to the scene around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.
It was reported a 40-year-old Coahoma man was driving east on the north service road of Interstate-Highway 20 and hit Covington, who was in the main lane of the road.
Covington was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information has been released by DPS, but this crash is still under investigation.
