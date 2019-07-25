Mostly sunny and a little warmer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast across the South Plains Thursday.
After a cool start to the day, temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s across the entire viewing area.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Other than a few high clouds, fair skies are expected tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 60’s overnight.
Friday brings more sunshine and hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s.
This trend continues Saturday.
A cold front could bring a few showers and storms late Sunday into Monday.
