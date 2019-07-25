Nine Red Raiders in action at USATF Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since getting back from the NCAA Championships in June, nine American-born Red Raiders will compete at the USATF Championships.
The group of Red Raiders will be competing for a spot on Team USA for this falls World Championships and USA vs. Europe Match.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics, Director of the Track & Field and Cross Country program Wes Kittley had this to say.
"It's the cherry on top for this group that competed at NCAA Championships to now go get to compete against the pros," said Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley. "It's essentially the Olympic trials in a non-Olympic year. It may be intimidating for some of our group, but to get in the hunt with these pros and to compete is such a great opportunity."
The list of Red Raiders going includes six men and three women.
Six of the nine have graduated from Texas Tech and will be competing in their first post-collegiate meet.
The USATF Championships are in Des Moines, Iowa, and will get underway starting Thursday.
