Petersburg wind farm provides new opportunities and experience for residents

PETERSBURG, Texas (KCBD) - It’s hard to miss one of the newest additions to the City of Petersburg-- A new wind farm. While there’s an obvious transformation to the landscape—the new wind farm is proving to provide many unique opportunities for the community.
“It really changed the landscape, especially at night when you see all those red lights flashing," explains one local resident.
In less than one year, Excel Energy built 239 turbines across the plains of Petersburg. They did so by completing each part of the project at the same time, which made it the largest single phase construction wind farms in the country. Before they could build though, they had to make the roads capable of carrying the turbine material.
“There are a lot of these roads out here that are just, before we came along, were dirt and clay,” explains Bryant Coon, a Senior Siting and Land Rights Agent with Excel. “And so there are a lot of people that if it rained very much, they might be stuck at their house for two days and couldn’t leave there might be kids that couldn’t go to school for two days because the road was too muddy, and so we upgraded around 60 miles of county roads to all-weather surface.”
Coon adds that is just one unique aspect of this wind farm. “This project is different than really a typical wind farm... it’s called a community sponsored project. And so, there are group of land owners that got together over 15 years ago, and they decided that they knew that the water resources here were really dwindling, they had farmed for so long, and they weren’t going to be able to continue to do that for forever, it wasn’t going to be sustainable. So they need some other way to make some income. They needed some other way to be able to keep their families that have been living here for so long on this land.”
So now, a nearly $2 million payout from Excel Energy is spread out over 300 different landowners, even though turbines are built on the property of only about 125 landowners.
“All the different landowners that wanted to participate and invest in it could sign their land up,” explains Coon. “And then they would get paid based on how many acres they have in the project. So this one, they don’t necessarily get paid based on if they have a turbine or not. It’s just if they have acreage that’s in the project. They also get another small payment if i did get a turbine, but most of the income, most of those royalty payments are based on the acreage they have out of the total acres and the project, and kind of makes it a little more unique.”
This new wind farm also raised the tax income of the city. “The Petersburg school district [tax base] before the wind farm were about $67 million. And then we came in and built a project that was over $700 million, and so that really raised the tax base up a lot.” Now Petersburg preparing to build a new k-12 school. “And a lot of that is supported from tax money that this project is going to contribute about $20 million over the next 25 years to be able to build that school,” says Coon.
While the wind farm will help to build a new home for students, it will also be powering more than 184,000 actual homes across the south plains.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.