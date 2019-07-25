Petersburg wind farm provides new opportunities and experience for residents

Coon adds that is just one unique aspect of this wind farm. “This project is different than really a typical wind farm... it’s called a community sponsored project. And so, there are group of land owners that got together over 15 years ago, and they decided that they knew that the water resources here were really dwindling, they had farmed for so long, and they weren’t going to be able to continue to do that for forever, it wasn’t going to be sustainable. So they need some other way to make some income. They needed some other way to be able to keep their families that have been living here for so long on this land.”