Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes

PETERSBURG, Texas (KCBD) -Coming off a playoff year in his first season as Petersburg’s head coach, Armando Solis is pumped up for year two with the Buffaloes.
“They are super hungry, They have been hard at it in the weight room. All they talk about is football and how much better they want to be this year so we are pretty pumped about it.”
Petersburg looks to finish in the top two in district to make another postseason run.
“Coach Archer is going into Lorenzo. Those Lorenzo boys are very competitive. Hart is going to be the same. Nazareth is coming back with some strong kids. It’s going to be tough. It will be anybody’s game and whoever says healthy throughout the season.”
