Pigskin Preview: Plains Cowboys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plains Cowboys are coming off a 4-6 playoff season and head coach Mike Martinez Senior hopes to build on that in year two of leading the program.
“There’s nothing but excitement out here. We hit the weight room right after football. We hit it hard. We had a great spring.”
Plains will look to battle in their tough District and reach all their goals.
“We want to go 1-0 like anyone does. You want to win your first game. After that, you want to have a better record than you did last year. You want to win the District, make the playoffs and make a run.”
