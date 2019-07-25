Red Raider Golf duo earn All-America Scholar Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Golf's Sandy Scott and Ivan Ramirez have been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Ramirez earned PING All-Region honors and had four top-10 finishes, this season.
(This included a second-place finish at the El Macero Classic.)
Scott finished the season being named a PING All-America, All-Big 12, PING All-Region team, Academic All-Big 12, Haskins Award Warch List and a selection to the Arnold Palmer Cup International team.
(His season was highlighted by winning the El Macero Classic.)
To be eligible for the scholar status an individual has to be a junior or a senior academically in Division I, II, III, NAIA.
In addition, they must participate in at least 50-percent of teams competitive rounds, and have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I.
