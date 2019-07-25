Red Raider Golf duo earn All-America Scholar Honor

Texas Tech Golf
July 24, 2019 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 10:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Golf's Sandy Scott and Ivan Ramirez have been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Ramirez earned PING All-Region honors and had four top-10 finishes, this season.

(This included a second-place finish at the El Macero Classic.)

Scott finished the season being named a PING All-America, All-Big 12, PING All-Region team, Academic All-Big 12, Haskins Award Warch List and a selection to the Arnold Palmer Cup International team.

(His season was highlighted by winning the El Macero Classic.)

To be eligible for the scholar status an individual has to be a junior or a senior academically in Division I, II, III, NAIA.

In addition, they must participate in at least 50-percent of teams competitive rounds, and have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I.

