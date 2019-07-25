Red Raider Tennis releases 2019-20 Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fall semester is right around the corner, and teams are starting to release their schedules for the 2019-20 school year.
On Thursday, Texas Tech Athletics released the schedule for the Red Raider men’s tennis team and it features 11 matches against teams that were in the NCAA Tournament last season.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics, Red Raider men's tennis head coach Brett Masi had this to say on the 2019-20 schedule.
“When I put together this schedule, I wanted to challenge our guys,” Masi said. “With the team we have this year, I think our guys are ready for that challenge. It’s a tough schedule. But I believe that giving that challenging and giving the best matches to the players is going to bring the best out of them in March, April and May.”
