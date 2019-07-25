Senate expected to vote on confirmation of Assistant U.S. Attorney Wes Hendrix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States Senate is expected to hold a confirmation vote next week to seat James Wesley “Wes” Hendrix as district judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Lubbock.
Currently there are four judicial vacancies for the North District of Texas, according to BallotPedia. The four nominated by President Donald J. Trump to fill those vacancies are Hendrix, Mark Pittman, Brantley Starr and Ada Brown.
Hendrix received approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee. This now means he will need approval from the full Senate to receive the judicial commission in Lubbock – which comes with a life-long appointment.
Hendrix currently works as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District Court in Lubbock. He works as chief of the appellate division, a member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and chairperson of the Nationwide Appellate Chiefs Workings Group, according to a U.S. Senate news release.
He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and his law degree from the University of Texas Law School.
A joint statement was released by Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz on the approval of Hendrix, Pittman and Sean Jordan, who was approved for the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Plano.
“Together, these three candidates will bring decades of public service experience and wisdom to the bench,” Cornyn said in the release. “I was proud to recommend each of them to the White House, and I look forward to confirming them in the Senate so Wes, Mark, and Sean can take their seats on the federal bench.”
“I am grateful my colleagues on the committee favorably reported Mark, Sean, and Wes for the federal bench in Texas,” Cruz said in the release. “These three nominees are highly qualified and each have demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law. I have every confidence they will serve Texans well, and I urge their swift confirmation by the full Senate.”
