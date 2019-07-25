Three killed in Lea County, NM crash

The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Drag Tanker/Trailer Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) driven by 60-year-old James Law of Hobbs, NM was traveling south on State Road 529 approaching the intersection of U.S. 62/180. For unknown reasons the CMV did not stop at the intersection and trailer of the CMV was struck by a 1999 Dodge pick-up that was traveling west in the westbound lanes on U.S. 62/180. The driver of the CMV was uninjured in the crash.