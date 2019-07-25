Travis Bruffy named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tis the season for preseason award watch lists.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been multiple Red Raiders put on award watch lists in the last 10 days.
Earlier today, Texas Tech offensive lineman Travis Bruffy was one of 86 student-athletes nationally to be added to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.
The Wuerffel Trophy goes annually to the FBS player that combines exemplary community serves with athletic and academic achievement.
The Wuerffel Trophy will be presented this February in For Walton Beach, Florida.
