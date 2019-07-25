Wind farm in Petersburg to fund $27 million school renovation project

PETERSBURG, Texas (KCBD) - The revenue the Hale Wind Farm will bring to Petersburg is expected to foot the bill for the $27 million school renovation project.
Voters approved the bond for the renovations in November.
The new school campus for Petersburg ISD will include a new playground, band hall, gym, ag shop, sports fields and an administration office. PISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Bibb says everything they will use for instruction in the school will be new, so the majority of the money will go to that.
PISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Bibb said, “There is other areas that were going to try and get in if the money allows that would improve some of our extracurricular facilities or that we can improve some of our technologies but a large commitment had already been made on that side and its able to be transferred for this building to next one, hopefully that will keep us from having to spend much of that bond money on things like that and really just focus on the new school.”
They plan to move into the new school building for the 2021-2022 school year.
Student success is a big priority for the Petersburg School Board and Administration.
This year Petersburg High School students who received a B or higher in their duel credit college classes received a total of $10,000 back for their tuition and books.
The program which, started just a few years ago in Petersburg, exists to help students jumpstart their futures.
"For us to be able to push that effort and be able to make sure that they're going to be able to go in with some hours under their belt that they can take at a lot lower cost and not have to pay as much of that back, we at least increase that percentage of kids that feel like they can go to college. They know that they can pass the class, they know that they can go in and perform on that level and if we're offsetting that cost it just increases their chances of going off," Dr. Bibb said.
Thirty kids participated in in the program this year. Students have to pass all college entrance exams and compliant with the Texas Success Initiative to be eligible for the program.
