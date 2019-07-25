WYLIE Manufacturing: A staple in Petersburg for 55 years

PETERSBURG, Texas (KCBD) -Wylie Manufacturing has been a staple in Petersburg for 55 years. They celebrated being in operation for half a century in 2014.
WYLIE & Son, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company in continuous operation since 1930. Since 1964, WYLIE has specialized in the manufacture and marketing of chemical application equipment. WYLIE sprayers and equipment are sold nationwide and in several foreign countries.
While Wylie and Son Inc. stretches across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, and sells equipment across the world, CEO Scot Wylie says they have no plans to leave Petersburg; where it all began.
He says he has several people who have worked for him for many years - and at least one who has worked for him for 45 years.
“We have a lot of people, a lot of families, that have been loyal to us. We have several three generation families that have worked for us and I’ve just never wanted to move away from that base.”
Wylie Manufacturing currently employs 230 people. Sixty three of those employees live and work in Petersburg.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.