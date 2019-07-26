Alström Angels to host 5th Annual BEEPball Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend out at the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex, more than 100 West Texans will put on their blindfolds and play BEEPball.
Yes, BEEPball. As the Alström Angels will host their 5th annual BEEPball Tournament here in the Hub-City.
Beep Baseball started back in 1964, and the game was designed for players with visual disabilities to be able to play America’s favorite pastime: Baseball.
But, this game is made for everyone. Both the bases and the balls make an audible beep, which allows blindfolded players to play the game.
(All players, regardless of visual ability, must wear blindfolds to play in the game.)
In a press release sent out by the organization, Alström Angels co-founder Cassie Johnston had this to say on the Tournament.
“Because childhood blindness is such a big part of Alström Syndrome, the BEEPball Tournament is a great way for us to raise awareness for all blind and vision-impaired children and adults,” said Cassie Johnston, co-founder and executive director of Alström Angels. “I can’t think of a better way to raise awareness for disability than to let someone experience it.”
Opening ceremonies are at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, and games are played from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
(There is no charge for spectators to attend the tournament.)
For more information on the game and how you can follow the bracket, click here: http://lubbockbeepball.org/index.html
