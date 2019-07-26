Chick-fil-A food trailer to give proceeds to Slaton’s Klemke’s Sausage Haus

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - A Chick-fil-A food trailer will be parked at Smith South Plains, located at 1700 W Division St. in Slaton, on Friday, July 26, and 15 percent of the proceeds made will be given to Klemke’s Sausage Haus.
The food trailer will be in Slaton from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., then again from 5-7:45 p.m.
The Sausage Haus and antique store was destroyed in an early June fire. The business did not have insurance on the building and since then benefits have taken place to help the company’s owner, Rod Klemke, rebuild.
Chick-fil-A at 82nd Street and University is the latest to help out in the effort. Read more information on the restaurants food trailer here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.