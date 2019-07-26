Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who shot one person at a Family Dollar east of Interstate 27.
- Very little details have been released by police at the moment, but this did happen overnight.
- At this time there is no word on the condition of the victim or the identity of the suspected shooter.
A Lubbock family is hosting, for the fifth year, a school supplies drive to help local students in need.
- The Hernandez family is accepting donations in their front yard at 3312 Emory St. and will host a back to school drive Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 8 p.m.
- So far the family has collected clothes, shoes, uniforms, backpacks and other types of school supplies.
In national news, the federal government has announced it will begin executing federal inmates for the first time since 2003.
- The announcement came from U.S. Attorney General William Barr Thursday afternoon.
- Five inmates sentenced to death have now been scheduled to be executed in December.
Locally, a dairy owner in Clovis is thankful for the State of New Mexico’s help in trying to get the U.S. Air Force to address water contamination problems it caused on his land.
- Art Schaap, the dairy owner, said he has been dumping his cows milk, cannot drink the water on his land and has been forced to buy his owned bottled water.
- The state has filed an injunction hoping it will require the Air Force to take further action to fix the issue it caused on his land.
