Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Shooting reported near East 50th overnight, feds to begin executing inmates again and Lubbock family hosts front yard school supply drive

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | July 26, 2019 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 6:27 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who shot one person at a Family Dollar east of Interstate 27.

A Lubbock family is hosting, for the fifth year, a school supplies drive to help local students in need.

In national news, the federal government has announced it will begin executing federal inmates for the first time since 2003.

Locally, a dairy owner in Clovis is thankful for the State of New Mexico’s help in trying to get the U.S. Air Force to address water contamination problems it caused on his land.

And check out these stories from the KCBD Community Coverage Tour, which stopped in Petersburg last night:

Tonight will be the final stop on the Community Coverage Tour. We will be in Shallowater.

Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.