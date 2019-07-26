Disc Golfers set for 27th annual Big Arm on the Brazos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend out at McKenzie Park, there will be 178 disc golfers competing in the 27th annual Big Arms on the Brazos.
According to their Facebook page, the Big Arm on the Brazos is one of the best events on the Dynamic Discs Dirt Dozen Tour because of their partnership with Lubbock Windriders.
There are 10 different entries that the players will be playing in, and the competition varies from amateurs all the way up to the professionals.
The competition starts Saturday morning and will go through the entire day, and will pick back up on Sunday Morning.
For more information on the Big Arms on the Brazos, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.