Food for Thought: 7/25/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every week Lubbock health inspectors check out the cleanliness of local kitchens to make sure they’re keeping clean for you and your family. Then, we bring you the good and bad.
This week we have some newcomers on the menu - not just to the list but to the Hub City as well.
Mar y Tierra at 5702 19th
- Chili verde did not have a date mark.
- Several other items did not have a date mark.
- Raw bacon was stored over ready-to-eat foods.
- Multiple food items in the kitchen were uncovered.
- Dirty plates were with clean ones.
- Plates and plastic containers were broken.
- Reach-in coolers did not have thermometers.
- The ice scoop was on top of the ice machine.
- The fan in the walk-in cooler was dirty.
- An employee’s drink was not covered.
- The rear door was not properly sealed.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows several of the violations were corrected during the inspection.
Now to the good news. Here’s a look at our top performers:
- Burgerim at 7604 Milwaukee
- Caprock Cafe at 3405 34th
- Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard at 7732 Milwaukee
- Main Event at 6010 MSF
- Queen of Tarts Bakery at 8004 Indiana
- Pizza Hut/Wing Street at 1910 Quaker
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.