Hobbs Police searching for murder suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Hobbs, New Mexico are searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Wednesday morning.
A release from Hobbs PD states officers arrived at the 1000 block of South Elm Street to respond to a person shot.
The male victim, identified as 26 year-old Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra of Hobbs, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Investigators identified 30-year-old Steven Salazar of Hobbs as the alleged shooter. There is an outstanding warrant for Salazar on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Salazar is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
